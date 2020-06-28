Larissa Manoela posts click with incredible look and drives internet crazy

The actress shocked her followers and gave her something to say

On the afternoon of Friday (26), Larissa Manoela delighted her followers by posting a very different click on her official Instagram profile.

On record, the actress appeared wearing a blue blouse, betting on the card and, as always, driving her thousands of followers crazy by the click.

Recently, Larissa Manoela took advantage of Tuesday (23) to catch up on her health while still having fun.

The celebrity, who loves to show her dance moves, funny or not, bet on dancing to keep her shape up to date and shared a little moment with her Instagram followers…