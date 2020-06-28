Kylie Jenner poses in lingerie for the new campaign

Kylie Jenner she outlined her curvy figure in lingerie, posing for a series of photos of her new makeup collection, available this month of February 1.

The star has the photo session love-inspired. Your collection will be a color palette associated with the Valentine’s day, divided by the red, pink and nude.

In one of the photos, Jenner distilled sensuality to the look small heads made of red satin, in a look that is reinforced by a bikini, running shoes and a shock of red hair combed over the top of the head.

For another photo, the entrepreneur 21 years of age showed a romantic design Monsoori, equally red. The dress strapless he boasted of voluminous ruffles marked with the tulle.

Contrasted the dress with a red wig combed in the style of the 20’s and the trick with the same tone from the new line.

For the following images, which are shared in the network, Jenner has outlined her curves in a clingy red dress shinysigned by Yousef Aljasmi, and the title with the caption “I can’t wait for the Valentine’s day Collection available on the 1st of February”.

During the end of last week, the business magnate has given us a preview of his line via Instagram Stories, when he showed off his expert of techniques of application in a small makeup tutorial.

In addition to a video talking about their taste Valentine’s daywhere he made it clear that he preferred jewelry on a teddy bear and a dinner to stay at home.

The promotions of the products aroused the interest of fans, thanks to that Kylie nominated with two titles of songs Taylor Swift: ‘Story of Us’ and ‘forever and Always’ from the album ‘Speak now’ and ‘Without fear’, respectively.

This fact is after that Kim Kardashian announced that the problems that he has held with Taylor Swift was completed, after years of disputes among the celebrities.

Rumors say that it was because the former country singer has a new contract with Universal Music, a company connected with the Entertainment Televisionthe house of the clan Kardashian Jenner.

