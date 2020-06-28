Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez announced for UFC Fight Night 30 May

The californian Daniel Rodriguez, will be present at the event next week. The light face Kevin Holland.

The announcement was made by Dana White this Friday in a live broadcast with ESPN.

Rodriguezcomes in search of his streak of victories inside the octagon. In his debut, he defeated Tim Means with the completion in UFC Rio Rancho. Daniel he is known for his step in Combat Americas and is on a streak of seven wins and has not lost since 2018.

The netherlands is knock out Anthony Hernandez in just a few seconds UFC Jacksonville. Before this victory, he lost Brendan Allen with the completion in UFC Boston. Kevin he has a record 4-1 in its passage through the octagon.

UFC Fight Night will be held next week in The UFC is the Apex of Las Vegas, Nevada.