Kendall and Kylie Jenner reveal the first “big step” that Caitlyn Jenner taken during the transition phase

Caitlyn Jenner, who used to be known as Bruce Jenner, appeared in the headlines several years ago when he announced his decision to switch from man to woman. Without a doubt, it was a significant experience in his life, that he ended up changing his relationship with some members of his family.

However, the two young daughters of edward Jenner, Kendall and Kylie, I remember that there was another “big step” that his father gave during the course of the transition. This “big step” has also helped their relationship flourish and change for the better.

Caitlyn Jenner came out as

transgender in 2015

Jenner shocked fans everywhere in the 2015, when he revealed his

the identity of a transgender woman. He told Diane Sawyer of ABC

20/20: “to all the effects

purposes, I am a woman. People look at me in a different way. Also

male male, but my heart and my soul and everything that I do in life is

a part of me. That feminine side is a part of me. This is what I am.”

Jenner also shared that she had been “living a lie” for a long period of time, even if it was disguised as a secret from when I was a little girl. When Jenner was younger, he often sought out the dresses of his mother, when he was not near. When I was an adult, dressed in a hotel room when I was alone.

In 1980, he tried to take hormone replacement therapy for some time. However, he stopped and went back to living life as a man. In 1991, he married Kris Jenner, who has “minimized” their gender dysphoria.

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner separated in 2013, at which time

the first began to receive hormone replacement therapy again.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner share

the “big step” that his father gave him during his transition

Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner | Earl Gibson III / .

In honor of father’s day 2020, the youngest of the daughters of Jenner,

Kendall and Kylie shared with People how the change of her father hit her

relationship with her

Kendall told the People (via the Bazaar of Harper) that she and her father approaching after that Jenner will reveal his gender identity, especially because now you could have honest feelings about their emotions.

“When my father came out as transgender, our relationship

you grew up,“ said Kendall. “She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about

the depth of the emotions that I felt in that period. Growing up, my father was not

usually one to talk about their feelings, which is a big step for us. “

Also admire the fact that Jenner “has lived many

lives a wonderful life. “

Meanwhile, Kylie shared that she is still admired

Jenner, saying: “My father has always inspired me, to win the

gold medal in the Olympic Games to get a pilot’s license. However, seeing

your living in your true self has been the most inspired of all. “

Caitlyn Jenner has a complicated

relationship with the rest of your family

While Jenner still has a good relationship with Kendall and

Kylie, this does not seem to be able to say the same thing of the other members.

family.

Many fans believe that Jenner and his ex-wife, Kris, I don’t understand

long the most. Jenner threw a memory in the 2017 details of her marriage with

Kris and he painted the famous momager in

A negative light. As expected, this has caused his relationship with

very tense.

In addition, Jenner does not seem to be in good terms with Khloe Kardashian. When Jenner was in the show I’m a celebrity … get me out of here in 2019, has revealed that Khloe has had difficulty accepting their decision to go from man to woman.

“Khloe, for some reason, I was angry about something through

throughout this process, ” said Jenner. “Honestly, have spent five, six years, and I

I haven’t really talked with her since then. “

In 2016, Kardashian shared an interview, according to E!

News, that she was wounded, because he learned from the transition of Jenner

the people that work And! in place of their own Jenner.

However, Kardashian did post

a message to Jenner on Father’s Day 2020, so it seems that the couple has

managed to sort things out.