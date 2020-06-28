Isis Valverde shows good shape in a paradisiacal setting and gives something to talk about

The actress drew sighs from her followers

This Friday afternoon (26), Isis Valverde made her followers crazy by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram.

In clicks, the actress emerged in a paradisiacal setting, enjoying her sunny day and impressing with her natural beauty.

Recently, the celebrity appeared with a very comfortable look, oozing flexibility and elasticity.

“ Respecting my process and living one day at a time – that’s how it has been here. Sometimes I get ready for the practice of the day to feel better about myself ”, she reflected in the post caption.