Instagram | Khloe Kardashian organizes awesome baby shower for your best friend | Photo | IG | Viral | Celebrity | united States nnda nnrt | Show

The family Kardashian-Jenner has been shown to have a circle of friends very small. However, those who are fans of your reality “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”to be able to give account of the presence of the double-Haqq during more than 10 seasons of the series. Malika and Khadija, are the socialités of Iranian origin that have become the best friends of the youngest of the Kardashian family: Khloe.

This last weekend, Khloe Kardashian will be organizing your baby shower for your Friends, who expects their first child. The party was in his home in California, United Statesand the range of colours used was earth tones. The big event was also attended by the sister of the guest of honor, Khadija; friends of the socialite; and the family of the guest: Kourtney Kardashian, Kris and Kylie Jenner.

Entering the event, guests have looked forward to a long road of balloons with browns, creams and whites. Khloe decided to use the door to decorate the place, you might find stuffed animals of the animal, glasses, dishes, sorbets, and much more.

In September 2019, Malika Haqq confirmed expecting her first child. Two months later, he announced through his account Instagram I was waiting for a male. Up to now no one knows who the father is.

Some photos of the celebration

Khadija, Malika and Khloe:

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian:

Malika arrival at the event:

Kylie Jenner:

Khloe Kardashian: