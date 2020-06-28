Gracyanne Barbosa impresses with shape defined in program backstage: “Inspiration”

The fitness muse drew attention on the web

Gracyanne Barbosa is showing her talent as an actress participating in a comedy program on the Multishow channel.

This Thursday (25), the fitness muse published a sequence of clicks behind the scenes of the attraction, but what really caught the attention of Gracyanne fans was the chosen outfit, a patterned set that showed the muse’s fitness shape even more.

Recently, Gracyanne Barbosa delighted her more than eight million followers on Instagram this Wednesday (24).

The fitness muse showed fans her look of the day, sporting a beautiful and luxurious sunglasses, even betting on the card to make a stunning selfie.