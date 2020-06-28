Gracyanne Barbosa impresses with shape defined in program backstage: “Inspiration”

The fitness muse drew attention on the web
Gracyanne Barbosa is showing her talent as an actress participating in a comedy program on the Multishow channel.
This Thursday (25), the fitness muse published a sequence of clicks behind the scenes of the attraction, but what really caught the attention of Gracyanne fans was the chosen outfit, a patterned set that showed the muse’s fitness shape even more.
Hoje tem Pool Party, da Sonaira na comunidade, será que Maico, Briti e Graça, vão fazer parte desse #teamSonaira ? Como será que eles vão reagir, com os amigos maromba da Sonaira? 🤔😂💪🏾 vocês se divertiram ontem, né? Hoje tem muito mais rodadas e diversão, as 22h30 no @multishow Muito amor por essa família ❤️ muita saudade desse elenco incrível 😍 #todeGraça #4ªtemporada #humor #diversao #multishow
Recently, Gracyanne Barbosa delighted her more than eight million followers on Instagram this Wednesday (24).
The fitness muse showed fans her look of the day, sporting a beautiful and luxurious sunglasses, even betting on the card to make a stunning selfie.