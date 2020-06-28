Grace Elizabeth, the angel youngest of Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret has received in the last month three new angels: Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham, and Leomie Anderson. With a total of 15 exclusive models, it seemed that the signature lencera had already closed the components of your heavenly family, but we still need a new addition that has been very supported by the fans: Grace Elizabeth.

The company announced yesterday in a surprise with the signing of the u.s. 22 yearsthat becomes his angel, and more young. “This almost seems unreal, I have been pinching myself all morning! From the moment I entered the world of fashion, my goal is to work with Victoria’s Secret. Today I am proud to announce that I am … (drum roll please) ¡¡THE NEW ANGEL!!! I can’t even express how grateful I am with all my family, friends and fans for their continuous support and confidence in me. They were the biggest force behind my journey. I’m very excited for the next chapter of my life and in my career. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms incredible family” he said: “yesterday, the protagonist in his Instagram alongside a video that the company had developed to communicate the news.













The young man learned of the intentions of the brand for a vacation in Tulum (Mexico). Nothing more read the e-mail he called his mother to explain to him that he had become the new angel, a story that his mother already knew, because Victoria’s Secret was being discussed in advance.

Elizabeth began working for the brand in 2016, when he was chosen to attend his show in Paris and became the image of Pinkthe line of youth of the company. You can say that there are a few girls who have managed to debut by the big door with the signature, since in the first year of the Grace that has already been a huge wings, a milestone that they have achieved, in their time, Behati Prinsloo or Alessandra Ambrosio.













The young man repeated the experience in parades, 2017 and 2018, and that this year will be already present as a new angel, so that it would not be strange to open or close any of the segments of the show. In addition, this year has already starred in the campaign of the new line bathroom of the company.

Grace began her career in the fashion industry with only 16 years old when he was signed by the agency The Next Models. Your 1.78 meters, and their cheekbones harder, not only dazzled, Victoria’s Secret, even for prestigious luxury brands like Chanel and Max Mara, who has been chosen on several occasions for their shows. Previously, he worked for Guess and Ralph Lauren.

Grace Elizabeth at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show last year

(GNI / GTRES)









With this signature, Victoria’s Secret, has in its ranks 16 angelsthe same number that it had before the march of Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio. The models that have an exclusive contract with the company, which involves their participation in advertising campaigns and on the show, and participation in promotional events in their stores, they are: Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Rome Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham, Leomie Anderson and Grace Elizabeth.













Victoria’s Secret already has their 16 angels who will work exclusively for the brand









