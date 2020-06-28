Giovanna Ewbank enchants netizens by showing pregnant belly at eight months of gestation

Celebrity drew sighs from followers

Giovanna Ewbank left internet users in love on Wednesday (25) by posting a charming click on her Instagram.

The blonde, who is already in the final stretch of her pregnancy with eight months of gestation, enjoyed a sunny day and showed her beautiful belly when posing very full outdoors. In the photo caption, it was poetic to match the moment: “ Stop, breathe, feel, love…”, she wrote.

The record already had more than 530 thousand likes in a few hours of the day and the followers did not spare praise for the charming moment.

“The most beautiful belly of all,” commented a follower, with heart emojis. “Lindaaaaaaa”, praised ex-BBB Rafa Kalimann. “The most wonderful mom this Brazil has ever seen”, praised the third person.