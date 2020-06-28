Fires in California: three celebrities already lost their homes and dozens are forced to flee

Hollywood stars such as Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke lost their homes in the The fires in California on Sunday, while the clan Kardashian, Simon Cowell and Will Smith they fled from the flames that were approaching quickly.

Gerard Butler shared in social networks photos and videos of himself out of the skeleton of the burning of his residence in Malibu on Sunday, while the wife of Robien Thicke, April Love Geary, he has also shared the photo of his house in ruin, the path of Instagram.

The photos that he shared with Gerard Butler to show you how it was his house, after the passage of the flames

The wife of Robien Thicke, April Love Geary, has also shown that the networks like it was your home

The remains of the custody of the Robien Thicke after the fire in California (EFE).

The pop singer Miley Cyrus and Camille Grammer, star of the reality tv show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they also suffered the the total destruction of their property, that were shrouded by a fire that struck the area of Woolsey.

Completely devestated by the fires that affect the community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and the LOVE OF MY LIFE with it, in a secure way, and that is all that matters now. My house is not more, but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 12 November 2018

Simon Cowell also escaped from his villa 23 million dollars in Malibu, on Sunday night, in a race against time when the flames began to move towards her.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and the rest of the famous clan Kardashian also fled from their homes in Hidden Hills when you spread the fire, together with Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Martin Sheen, Cher, and the mexican director Guillermo del Toro.

The celebrities he expressed his concern on Twitter.

According to that I have mentioned, today, the Bleak, the House is still standing and solid. He had lost so much in this fire. I feel very touched. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 11 November 2018

I heard the flames have hit our property to our house in Hidden Hills, but now they are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It does not seem that the situation is getting worse now, I just pray the wind is in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

“I heard that the flames played our properties in our home in Hidden Hills, but now they are contained and the time they were stopped. It is not likely to get any worse than it is now. I only pray that the winds are favourable for us. God is good. I pray that all are safe,” he wrote Kardashian.

I’m worried for my home🔥, but there is nothing I can do.

Friends of burned-out houses🙏🏻

I can’t stand the thought of not Malibu I had a house in Malibu since 1972😭 — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018

For his part, Cher he indicated that he is “worried” by his house, but that “there is nothing I can do”.

Thanks to the firefighters, police, first and emergency responders to do above and beyond all that you can do to help ourselves. You are the true heroes. #CaliforniaFire — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 10 November 2018

Lady Gaga he thanked the “fire brigade, police and emergency” doing everything to help the people affected by the fires. “You’re the real heroes,” he wrote.

The fire department distributed the notice for the Ventura and Los Angeles Sunday night, with the warning that strong winds will continue to blow on the fire until Tuesday at least.

At the last minute on Sunday night, the the order of mandatory evacuation extended to the city of Calabasaswhere he lives most of the Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kanye and Kourtney had already fled in advance of the transmission.

Through Twitter, Kim said that the flames beat his building valued at 20 million USD at Hidden Hills, but had been content experts.

In the meantime, the director of Doctor Strange and The exorcism of Emily RoseScott Derrickson, also completely missed your house and he has shared some photos on social networks.

The famous highlighted the courage and hard work of fire personnel and the police authorities of Los Angeles fight without truce against the voracious fire that already left 31 dead and more than 100 thousand evacuatedmaking the fire more deadly than ever recorded in the state.

