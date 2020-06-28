Danna Paola is wearing a wick style of Rachel Green of Friends

Danna Paola has led us by the hand on a journey through time, until the years ‘ 90, when in front of our tv we’ve seen Rachel Green appropriating all the hair trends that were to happen. The american series Friends was the perfect platform to do so, under the skin of the actress Jennifer Aniston. One of those hairstyles that, surely, you will remember, is the one highlighted by a mane of loose, layered cut with lots of volume in the forehead area, above the shoulders and with wicks that always wanted to have at some point of your adolescence. Yes, even us.

You speak, rightly, of wicks blondes on a brown base that estilizaba any face, in addition to requiring several years of above to give a natural glow to your expression. Now, nearly two decades later, the interpreter of CT AND ALREADY reported in one of his last post on Instagram, where it seems a hair longer, almost touching his life, with a strip in the middle, the cia, the training, and with a mecha blonde on a brown base stands out in two long bangs, during the promotion of her latest music video dedicated to the community and the LGBTI+.

Unlike Rachel Green, Danna Paola the bet for a more casual look, suitable with any hairstyle that you can get during the quarantine, yes, it is ideal for those who do not know what to do with long hair. This dye, without doubt, will give a different turn to all the options that you’ve seen in the last few months, a quick and easy way to reach from home, and the best part, yourself.

How to reach the highlights in the hair of Danna Paola in the style of Rachel Green?

The designer Biaggio He gives us the key points to properly perform the cutting of the hair loose with that Danna Paola remember, he who has taken Rachel Green in Friendsin the decade of the ‘ 90s. Without a doubt, a before and an after in the career of Jennifer Aniston.

1 Divides a rectangle between the half and the half of your eyebrow. 2 Pull out thin sections with a tail comb, and isolate the rest of the hair. 3 In the front, side, or front, apply the bleach with a brush of peroxide of 30 volumes, if it is a hair dark and 20 volume if it is clear. Repártelo in the most uniform manner possible, so as not to have areas of rust or without discolor. 4 Covers, and bends the wick with the roller, taking care not to smudge the rest of your hair. When the sections, it is possible to do this in two or three wicks, thin-set to ensure that product is income properly in the hair. 5 After 35 minutes, wash your hair with shampoo, rinse thoroughly with water and dry. 6 Apply the color to tone it down. Preferably, choose a paint tone-on-tone deposit only color and not abused hair, because it does not have ammonia. 7 Wash again and dry the hair.

The wicks of hair of Rachel Green that we all dream of having in the 90’s, are back. © Getty Images

