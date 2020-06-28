Criticism: the Criticism of the “Festival of the Eurovision song contest: The story of Fire Saga, David Dobkin, with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams (Netflix)

The Festival of the Eurovision song contest: The story of Fire Saga (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire SagaUsa-Iceland/2020). Director: David Dobkin. Cast: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Dan Stevens, Jamie Demetriou, Natasia Demetriou, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Melissanthi Mahut and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Screenplay: Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele. Photography: Danny Cohen. Music: Atli Örvarsson. Duration: 123 minutes. Available on Netflix.

Long before the multiple versions of The Voice and all the gerunds for a dream, there is another musical contest huge impact on television. It is the Festival of the Eurovision Song contest, the first edition of which dates back to 1955 and since then it is held every year to an artist for each member country of the European Broadcasting Union for a contest seen between 200 and 600 million people.

And the European Broadcasting Union is one of the producers of The Festival of the Eurovision song contest: The story of Fire Sagaso that it is easy to imagine that if the main character is Will Ferrell, the question is not to go with the black or with a critical eye. On the contrary, the actor has emerged from the quarry of never-ending Saturday Night Live usually camping between the cuteness, kitsch and the absurd, the absurd, the three aspects which co-exist harmoniously during the first two hours of this movie preview on Netflix.



Lars Erickssong is a creature typically ferrellianaan aspiring singer is icelandic! a whimsical and explosive, however, hides a heart full of nobility and goodness. Together with its partner, Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams) dream to represent the country in competition with their songs and the synth-pop, an objective that has materialized thanks to the contribution of the fate and tragedy.

Even if the tragedy is questionable because there is no place for pain or sorrow in this celebration, at the same time, that the parody of a universe that is colorful and festive, in that nothing can go wrong. If the pop-singer of Russian Dan Stevens who is part of the “bad” –as a competitor and counterweight romantic, is a very friendly kind, as the stepfather grumpy played by Pierce Brosnan.

With a joyful spirit, and an instinct for the gag that recalls Perfect rhythm –to use the same songs for a real-world scene with the participants of the last years, The Festival of the Eurovision song contest: The story of Fire Saga it is a pastiche proudly pop with a playlist ridiculous and catchy (the song “The lion of love” to the Russian is a gem), and detail, no less, a comedy very funny. It is true that you can save at least 20 minutes, but the screenplay, co-written by Ferrell, and Andrew Steele is a machine to invent jokes original and unpredictable, thus becoming one of the main results of this comedy-perfect retreat for the present times.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGc6Z2WYqac(/embed)

