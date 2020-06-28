Britney Spears surprises fans with photo in bikini

Fans Britney Spears they positioned her album Glory in the top of the list iTunes, the last week, and as a way of saying thank you for the star revealed a new cover the album will be in 2016.

Through your account Instagramthe singer showed off a cover where it appears lying on the sand, adorned with a swimsuit gold, united by a thin layer of tape. It was photographed by David LaChappelle.

“We have asked for a new cover Glory and from that came the number one we had to make it a reality! Could not have done it without you,” he wrote her 24.2 million followers.

Britney Spears she was wearing a figure turned, combed hair in waves of gold, and used a large string as part of the landscape.

“Hey guys, I just realized that Glory it was the number one in the rankings of iTunes. I have no idea how it happened. Thanks to you I have the most beautiful day of all,” he added in a video.

Glory it was released in 2016, but has been lejos to achieve success in the tradingl.

The the princess of pop is in quarantine in his california home. Remains very active in social networks, to posting videos of dance, exercise and showing off their dresses and flowers.

A couple of weeks ago, has revealed that burned down the gym of her house with a couple of candles. Through a video of Instagram TV, he confessed that this is the reason why a lot of time was taken in the open air and not in the room.

“It was an accident … But yes, the one that I burned. I went through the gym door with the candles and the flames jumped. Thank God, the alarm is triggered after that and no one was injured”.

The interpreter Oops I did it againhe underlined that, after the fire, had only two pieces of exercise equipment and a mirror. “But it could be worse, so I’m grateful. Anyway, I like to train outside,” he added.

