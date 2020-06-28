Barbara Palvin new Victoria’s Secret angel

In just two years Victoria’s Secret he has seen how his two angels veterans hanging up their wings. First was Alessandra Ambrosio, at the end of the parade of the signature lencera in 2017, while a year after Adriana Lima to do the same, but much more emotional, because the brand has paid tribute to him on the catwalk of dismissal which had been its home for 19 years.

The company has already put in the work to try to find models that can fill the void left by the brazilian. Only a few hours, the company has confirmed that its new angel: Barbara Palvin. A story that has sparked insanity among his fans, who applauded the company’s decision to recover one of your tops most iconic.













“I don’t know where to start, but I’ll try: I never thought that would happen and exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that officially I am a Victoria’s Secret angel! Thank you for believing in me. There have been moments where I’ve left my thoughts I stem and it was difficult to tear myself away from them, but my family, my team, and everything to Victoria ‘ s Secret were always there to support me and encourage me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and, especially, to all of you in this new chapter of my life. Many thanks to all of the new”, wrote the model in your profile Instagram, a publication that has already amassed over 1.8 million “likes” in just three hours.

Palvin, 25, is back in the ranks of the company in the course of the past year. But his official debut was in 2012, when she began to appear in the catalogues of the signature and also the fashion show held in New York. The city itself was witness to the re-emergence of Hungarian the exhibition celebrated the past month of November, a participation that was very much appreciated by fans of both the top, which has over 11 million followers on Instagram, as a brand.













Seven years ago, the company has offered Barbara the opportunity to become angels, but rejected it because don’t want to tie the beginning of his career, for the brand. In this period, the young man has had to face a series of criticisms on his physical because of a cover that he played in a ‘Sports Illustrated’. In your first posed for the famous publication of swimwear, the users of the networks, the he dismissed as “fat” for no reason and she could not stay quiet. “Wow! I received a few comments ill say I’m fat. Well, the truth is that I’m not so flacucha as when I was 18 years old, but I don’t consider myself fat,” he said of closing the mouth.

With her signature Victoria’s Secret, Palvin joins the twelve angels who have an exclusive contract which includes the participation in fashion shows, advertising campaigns, promotional events: Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Rome Strijd, Elsa Hosk , Josephine Skriver, and Taylor Hill.





