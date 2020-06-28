Authors, chilean relate to the changes in Chile in Guadalajara Fair

The last stage of the tour of literary encounters that she has done for our country is the 33rd edition of the The international Book fair of Guadalajara, the most important event in the editorial of Latin america, that is ongoing until the 8th of December.

And as we are within the the year of the Creativity of Women”, an initiative of the Ministry of culture, Arts and Heritage – the authors are, in majority, the delegation of chile. This brings together writers, illustrators, publishers, agents and professionals of the area.

Are 10 authors who represent the country on mexican soil: the writers Pía Barros, Alejandra Costamagna, María José Met, Andrea Jeftanovic and Arelis Uribe; the poets Daniela Catrileo and Soledad Fariña; in addition to illustrators Gabriela Lyon, Natalia Matzner and Valentina Silva.

To these must be added those who will be part of the cultural programming as the writers of literature for children and young people for Peace Corral, and Beatriz Rojas; the authors, Ricardo, Elias, Ricardo Espinosa Lolas, Alexis Figueroa, Carla Guelfenbein, Lola Larra, Diego Muñoz, Marcela Serrano, Simon Soto, Patricia Trufello, Alejandro Zambra and the Macarena Araya; illustrators Claudia Blin, Tasting Bu, Malaimagen and Matías Prado, Juan Carreño, the researcher Macarena Morales, the editor-Francisca Muñoz, the director Jorge Yacoman and the creator of the famous Greg, Peter, and Greg.

Some of the writers who participate in the program Latin America In Lifean initiative which brings together in each session, authors from different countries, animated by the idea that it is possible to break the boundaries that the market imposes on Latin american literature.

One of them was Arelis Uribe (Quiltras), who has talked about how the books can be a reflection of what happens in society, in particular, considering the current social eruption of Chile. “I bought a book called The night of Tlatelolcowritten by the wonderful Elena Poniatowska. So I started reading and the first line of the book says It all started with the anger of the students… And I swear that from the first to the last row, is read the history of Chile, is to read the history of Nicaragua, is to read the history of Venezuela, is to read the history of Colombia, of Bolivia, of Ecuador,” he said at the meeting.

View this post on Instagram Yesterday in mesa with Pia Barros and Arelis Uribe, moderated by Julián Herbert, authors, pioneers in mexico, Rosario Castellanos, Elena Poniatowska, Elena Garro and his gaze to the policy. We speak, of course, to the outbreak of violence, victims of gender-based violence, written on the body, of brands, of chaos, of failure and of hope. The desire that the dignity was then usual. #escritoraschilenas #filgdl #autorachilena #feriadelibroguadalajara #auch A post shared by Andrea Jeftanovic (@ajefta) on Dec 4, 2019 at 6:15 PST

This was not the only case in which they spoke of the social crisis. Arelis joined the chilean Pia Barros (The place of the other) and Andrea Jeftanovic (Destinations wanderers) for a chat about authors, pioneers in mexican and his politics, which of course resulted in the national emergency.

“We talked about fear, the violence, the repression of those victims and young people”, says the Woman Dynamo Andrea Jeftanovic. “There appeared a picture very paradoxical from the point of view of metaphors, literary – that has to do with eyes: as it does, two months ago, the national campaign had to do with the protection of our view of the solar eclipse and now it is the police force that it damages our ability to see.”

They also made the emphasis on violence towards women, highlighting the protest of the Lastesis and the feminist movement.

Yes, the creators of the chilean, which has put the emphasis on a future full of hope. “We have saved that this has to do with an awakening, a change of paradigm and a form of writing, coral is the streets. At this moment challenges us to think about ourselves, or otherwise, as a community, hopefully, will be victorious the way to think about it as a society based on solidarity, and to repair the social fabric,” says the author.

“We didn’t want to talk about the works that have led us to the Book Fair, but to be the voice of this movement with all its contradictions, with all its sorrows, with all its challenges and to open the conversation with the audience,” he says.

By Far once said: “There is a generation of writers (chile) that promises to eat it all. For the head, clearly, two stand out. These are Lina Meruane and Alejandra Costamagna”.

This last sand he added yesterday at the Book Fair of Guadalajara. A finalist for the Premio Herralde 2018 The system of touch it is one of the writers who is leading a delegation of chilean and participate in the activities, Prospects in Latin america: the dialogue of Latin writers, Latin america, the life, and the Echoes of the PHIL.

Costamagna gave the answer to this problem 2019 Guadalajara:

What is the importance of organisms, such as the Book Fair to highlight especially the work of women?

There are different levels of violence towards women: from femicide to the wage gap, through the casualisation of labour, the mandate of motherhood, the place of dependence, the conjugal society, sexual abuse or rape. In these days of the revolt, we see that there are 106 complaints for sexual violence by agents of the State, which mostly affect women. There is, however, a violence that is less visible, but equally pernicious: the omission. The women should be ignored or marginalized by the canons of scientific research, scientific, artistic, literary, and other fields of knowledge, reserved primarily for the male population. That is the reason why it is relevant the fact that in cases such as the Book Fair of Guadalajara to be highlighted and attended to the work of creative women. It is a contribution to give voice and visibility to their work on equal terms, that is to adapt the step. It is, as has been said by the poet Carmen Berenguer, make efforts to “fix the typo”.

This fair is given in a special context for Chile, how it feels to represent the country in the midst of the social crisis? How is literature a vehicle for communicating what happens in the rest of the world?

I think that we have to give an account of human rights violations and abuses that have been committed these last two weeks in Chile, we manifest our repudiation of the criminalization of social movements, explain the scope of this crisis, to put names and faces to the figures of the victims and to relieve the importance of the relations of international organizations (IACHR, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, until now) in order to avoid impunity. This is a significant moment, in addition to reflect with our Latin american colleagues on what is happening in the region in the areas of State violence, a crisis of the neoliberal economy, or the popular demand. And also, since our abilities as musicians and creators, on the relationship between art and politics. A relationship is always problematic, which is worth continuing to dig.

In total, there are 800 authors and 37 countries will be present in PHIL. The most anticipated is the visit ofl winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, that in addition to presenting his latest book Times are tough, held a conference on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the publication of Conversation in the Cathedral. Other guest stars are the graphic novelist Batman Frank Miller, the american Siri Husvedt and the winner of the Premio Planeta, Javier Cercas.