All you need to know Alexina Graham, the new angel of Victoria’s Secret

Alexina Graham just make the history of the universe Victoria’s Secret. British model became the first angel red-head of the company, lencera, a move that marks a before and an after, both in the path of the mark, as well as the race to the top that has managed to get in the select club of los angeles in just two years.

"We Alexina Grahamour new angel. Because it's fun, and beautiful. Oh! And is rather good at his job." With these words, the society was the acceptance of his new signature in a video in which he gathered the best moments of their new addition, during the parade, and the mergers with them. A publication that, in just three days, already has nearly two million 'Likes' and hundreds of messages to congratulate the company for the election.













Also the protagonist has taken advantage of their social networks to show their joy to become the new angel, a dream that was hunting from when I was 18 years old. “¡¡This is insane!! It is a dream come true! Never in my imagination wildest thought that this would be in reality. ¡¿¡¿To be an angel?!?! WOW. Thanks to Victoria’s Secret for having believed in this red, I feel very honored to be a part of this family. I can’t wait to get there,” he said.

Graham, 29 years olda native of Novara, and has a physical spectacular: measures 1.80 meters of height and it has a couple of measures 81-81-88. But without a doubt its spontaneity and charisma were key to the company lencera decided to bet on it. Alexina had not gone unnoticed by the followers of the company, when it was one of the chosen few to participate in the controversial show, which took place in Shanghai in 2017, and last year was also in New York, where he has had a lot more presence.

Alexina Graham the fashion show of Victoria’s Secret in New York last November

(Evan Agostini / GTRES)



















His career in the fashion industry began when she was one of two winners of the competition organized by the agency representative Ford in the search for better models of the world in 2008. After winning the contest, the race Alexina began to pick up gradually, first working for different brands, and subsequently becoming in 2016 ambassador of l’oréal Paris. However, his greatest success was to go to an audition for the fashion show of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

His signing was announced only a few days after welcoming another angel loved: Barbara Palvin. In fact, 24 hours before the mark oficializara his signature, Alexina has posted on his Instagram, where he has more than 547.000 followersa photo next to the Hungarian model, a picture that now makes sense since she was already aware of his new position within the company.













With these two new arrivals, it seems that Victoria's Secret has closed its select a group of angels who have a exclusive contract with the signature lencera. Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Rome Strijd, Elsa Hosk , Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, Barbara Palvin and Alexina Graham will be the 14 angels that the advertising campaigns of the company, as well as attend promotional events in their stores, and participate in their next show that this year could again be held outside of the united States.





Victoria's Secret now boasts of 14 angels who have an exclusive contract










