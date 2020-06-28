Aline Riscado shows healed shape while dancing and impresses the web: “Radiante”

Musa fitness delighted fans on social media
Aline Riscado decided to enjoy Friday night (26), dancing to her band’s music and delighted her followers on the web. The fitness muse came up with a comfortable look and did not fail to squander fans in good shape.
“Who hasn’t heard“ SOMOS A LUZ ”yet? ✨ @ bandaluz.oficial So go NOWAAA listen !!! Ta available on all digital platforms !!!! 👊🏾 ”, wrote the brunette in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Quem ai ainda não ouviu “SOMOS A LUZ”? ✨ @bandaluz.oficial ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Então vai AGORAAAA escutar!!! Ta disponível em todas as plataformas digitais!!!! 👊🏾 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Na minha bio tem o link do CLIPE que ficou bem lindo!!!! Esse vídeo é o making of do clipe 😜 Depois me digam o que acharam!!!😊💗🌷 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Muitooooo feliz em poder levar LUZ e amor, agora através da música!!! @bandaluz.oficial ✨✨✨✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Gratidão minha banda LINDA! SIMMM, Agora eu tenho uma banda pra chamar de MINHA!!! 🥰🖤 @adonaioriginal @thiagobarromeo @bbxfernandinho @sonymusicbrasil
Recently, Aline Riscado gave a show with another of her famous fitness choreographies to the delight of Instagram followers.
the muse showed her swing in the open air, sporting her good form in a neon outfit that left nothing to the followers’ imagination.