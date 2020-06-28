Aline Riscado rocks in new choreography and sports good shape together neon

The muse raised the mood on social media

Aline Riscado gave a show with another of her famous fitness choreographies to the delight of Instagram followers.

This Thursday (25), the muse showed her waddle outdoors, sporting her good form in a neon outfit that left nothing for the followers’ imagination. The healed body of the brunette gave the talk on social networks.

The video had more than 285 thousand views in a few hours of the night, counting with several compliments from Instagram followers, but with some criticisms that did not shake the muse’s fans.

“The same dance as always, hilarious”, criticized a follower. “I’ve watched this video about ten times today,” commented another. “Perfect in everything she does,” praised a third.