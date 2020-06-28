Aline Riscado announces workout of the day showing shape fitness and inspires followers

The celebrity impressed everyone with the good shape healed

Aline Riscado animated the Saturday morning (27) of her followers by announcing early training for quarantine!

In the click, the celebrity came out wasting good fitness with a gym look and the healed shape drew attention. “Good diaaaaaaa !!!! Well, as this week we had a different agenda here, and from now on we will continue to have it because I have some projects that are taking up more of my time…. BORA TRAINING HJ ?????? 😅 Already, at 11 there is training with @nortonmello 👊🏾💪🏾 We hope you guys! 😊🌷 ”, she wrote in the post caption. Take a look:

In the comments, netizens were impressed with the muse’s shape. “Mulherão”, fired one. “A lack of respect, right people ?? Wonderful ♥ ️ ♥ ️👏🏽 ”, another fan joked. “Linda 💚❤️💚❤️”, typed the third person.