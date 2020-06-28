After the veto of Televisa and arrival to Telemundo, William Levy leaves you in a state of shock when you do this

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


United States.- The actor William Levy caus furor in the social networks with a photo that got to shake his fans in full Gives LGBT Pride.

The cuban us their stories of Instagram to share a photo of his body without a shirt, she wears a belly of steel and irresistible caus polmica.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here