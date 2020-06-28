A friend of Kylie Jenner’s alleged abdomen impact with crop top

Anastasia Karanikolaou boasted its impact figure through the social network with a photo taken at the private tennis court of your best friend, Kylie Jenner.

The celebrity of 22 years, turned to Instagram to post a photo that flaunts her curves and your abdomen toned with a crop top sleeveless white and blue pants with white polka dots high waist.

Stassie Babyhow do you call in social networks, posing for the camera sitting at the side of the field, private, Kylie.

Seems to be a clock pulse mark, a gold bracelet and a discreet collar of the same material.

Complete the dress of the day with her blonde mane coiffed in a slight wave on the shoulders, his face was defined by the rain the trick that helped to give a porcelain effect.

Used lip color peach, blush pink, eye lashes be highlighted with mascara and the popular contouring over his nose and cheekbones.

“Does anyone want to play?”, he wrote in the caption, which amounted to more than 600 thousand I like.

Photography has served to make the promotion of the clothing line Revolutiona recognized brand in fashion that represent famous characters such as Lana, CJ Perry, Demi Rosand, Stassie Baby and more.

This appearance on social networks happens then visit the home of their billionaire friend and offer a guided tour through the facilities, through TikTok.

With the help of Kylie Jenner, Stassie has shown some of the main rooms of the building for $36.5 million, including a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, a swimming pool, a terrace and a garage.

In this latter place, showed the luxury car Jenner, including a Bugatti Chiron target of $3 million dollars, a red Ferrari, a Lamborghini Urusu and a Rolls Royce Wraith blue.

@stassiebaby lol @kyliejenner ##fyp ound – jordynfrost

During the quarantine, have been several times that the duo of entrepreneurs presume your company within this type of home resort through social networks.

In other publications have been allowed to see enjoying the sun California at the edge of the pool, the rooms, and multiple living rooms.

When you are not together, Anastasia tends to brag about their free days within its villa in Los Angeles with sexy photos of herself, in addition to working on Instagram with several fashion brands and advertising for their line of shoes with EGO and your collection of swimwear.

Watch the best photos of Stassie in the gallery.

