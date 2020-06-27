The phenomenon of hygge it takes years to effect. This formula Danish to find the happiness enjoying the warmth of a home in the days of rain, with the candles and the hot coffee in his hand, has conquered the the social network. However, this method of the north of europe has come out with a competitor to the scots: the Coorie.

This concept and a new way of life arise from the book The art of Coorie the journalist Gabriella Bennett. This book explores the way of life and work, houses, furniture, and traditions of scotland, through a large amount of graphic material. To learn more about this phenomenon, the author has revealed some more information about the Coorie.

What is the philosophy of a ‘Coorie’?

The Coorie try to find inspiration in what there is around us to live better. Focuses on how to learn to live better with what we have close by, and a big part of that is finding comfort with the most ancient traditions Scotland and update to modern times. It is also to understand how to buy, consume and spend our free time, and then try to simplify the process.

I interviewed an interior designer, about a year ago, whose customers have requested a stay Coorie. They wanted the space is cozy, but also reflect the textile heritage Scotland through the use of tweed contemporary, etc…. When I gave this new use of the concept of other manufacturers and designers of scottish was thrilled and said that they also wanted to use to describe their work— which was rooted in our most ancient traditions, but also up to date to the new era.

What is the relationship between the ‘Coorie’ and happiness?

A style of life coorie focuses on small-scale activities, silent and slow. Be coorie this is to simplify things when possible, and to live more simple. To simplify and connect what is in our hands, the theory is that we are able to eliminate the things that make us feel exhausted (for the time spent in front of a screen, for example). For nature, the outdoors, or starting a hobby that will allow us to use our hands is good for the soul and helps you to feel full.

What are the main differences between the “Hygge” and the “Coorie’?

I understand that the hygge pursues happiness through the candles, the coffee, and communion. The coorie trying to make the most of what comes from Scotland in order to feel satisfied. It is more than comfortable. Of course, there are related, but it’s also about understanding how to be in harmony with our environment, to evoke the feeling. The new coorie it represents a way to live in peace, that comes from a commitment to our heritage and landscapes.

What is the meaning of the word “Coorie’?

In its origins, Coorie means to bend, squat, or shrink. The word came most recently, to tell you the support of a loved one or snuggle. And now, for some Scotland, has come to mean a way of life.

Some tips on how to live a life of ‘Coorie’

I love my candles Lab6giving the smell of a forest caledonian. A wool blanket plaid, my hiking boots more comfortable (a bit worn for use now!) And my wetsuit. A balance between the cozy and the open air. We can also come to be more Coorie if we evaluate our purchasing habits and we try to support local businesses in Scotland (or our country).

Learn more about the world that we have more and more near, or historic, natural or other, helps us to discover our identity, as well. I love swimming in nature, so that my moments of Coorie are those that come directly after a dive in a cold lake, when I sit in the car with the heater fully charged, eating my sandwich of marmalade and drinking my tea with a blanket on his knees.

What is the thing that most Coorie” what are you doing?

Every time I get in the car and I put my playlist The art of Coorie, filled with the songs of Belle & Sebastian and The Beta Bandand I drive to the north, ready for a new adventure. There is, when I feel that I am living the life Coorie to the maximum. Or when I wake up in the Highlands dawn and I put my breakfast on the counter, ready to make the most of the day.

