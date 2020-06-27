The singer of urban music Anitta received a medical discharge after thrombosis

The brazilian singer Anitta, who was discharged in Sao Paulo by a thrombosis in the right leg, launched this Friday the song ‘From the pro play’, which divides the credits next to the american rapper Tyga and his compatriot MC Zaac.

‘Look, I’m tall! It is true, I am!’, said the pop star brazilian in a video released through their social network, and in which he regretted not having been able to make the Thursday night ‘live’ to introduce the new song alongside rapper Tyga and MC Zaac.

‘I wanted to have performed the ‘live’ yesterday, but not had the conditions, expressed Anitta, who is waiting to contact this same day, Friday, the california-Tyga reschedule the launch of the song.

Before receiving a medical discharge, Anitta had recorded another video in his profile of Instagram in which he announced that he was hospitalized and receiving treatment for a deep vein thrombosis, which was discovered when the artist was performing Thursday in a routine check in the hospital Vila Nova Stella, Sao Paulo, and the doctors have decided to carry the girl.

The new song is the paternity of MC Zaac, a rapper from são paulo, which already Anitta had worked to form a quartet to the side of the local group Tropkillaz and the reguetonero colombian J Calvin.