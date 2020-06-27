The mystery surrounding the debut of the maternity of Iggy Azalea

SHOWBIZ • 11-Jun-2020 – 07:30 AM

Rapper Iggy Azalea has caught completely by surprise for its fans with the announcement Wednesday that the mother of a child, whose name and age has not wanted to reveal.

In the statement you have shared their Stories, the artist explained that it took time looking for the right time to share this news with all your followers, but more expected, the greater is his anxiety at the prospect of sharing a “very important information” with the rest of the world.

“I want to keep your life in closer intimacy, but also wanted to make clear that there is no secret, and that I love him more than I can describe with words”, – concluded his message.

Iggy, who maintains a relationship with the rapper Playboi Carti, has not made any mention of the father of their children, which has helped to increase the confusion about the circumstances that surrounded the arrival in the world of your little one.

What is certain is that in the past month of December, it was said that the interpreter could be pregnant, but then she seemed to deny the possibility of publishing a photo of her in a bikini on Instagram that shows her usually flat stomach.

On the other hand, we cannot exclude the possibility that Iggy should follow the example of Kylie Jenner, who managed to hide her pregnancy on the basis of the share of the older images in social network or in which only she looked at the neck, and minimized their public appearances.

In regards to your relationship status, last year, it has been hypothesized that Iggy was planning his wedding with Playboi, even if she did not come to confirm directly, after that you can see the wear in various occasions, a jewel that seemed to be clearly an engagement ring.