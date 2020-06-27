The fans are confused with the face of Khloé Kardashian in their new photos from Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has released a new photo of Instagram that has left some of his fans confused. The star of the reality seemed almost unrecognizable in the pictures and people would agree with their thoughts: some could not decide if his face looked very retouched, or if they had undergone a plastic surgery.

Khloe Kardashian | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via .

Kardashian has released new stunning photos

May 22, Kardashian posted a series of photos of her tanned and tanned, with the legend “location: under the females skiiiinnnnn”.

Many of his fans love the new look, with comments on how beautiful it is, the star of reality and how they were conquered by their color of golden hair. Kardashian explained in the comments, “you need a bit of change,” the new look.

When her friend Malika Haqq, said, “shut down”, Kardashian replied: “When it is incredible to see how they look two months after the baby, I really have to take a step forward”.

The fans involved on Twitter

On Twitter, things exploded when the fans and the critics have tried to

to understand why Kardashian looked so different from the normal one

ago.

“What is not khloe kardashian ?! Am I crazy? “ He asked a fan. Another reflection: “Ummm. This seems to be an avatar of Khloe. I’m so confused.”

Some fans were in a state of denial, with a tweet: “No, No, No! There is no way that is Khloe. That goes beyond the photo session. It is a completely different person! “

Another fan agreed, and he said: “it Is said that the Kardashian’s changing face, as if they were clothes. I refuse to believe that this is Khloe Kardashian. “

There was concern also. “Khloe Kardashian becomes more and more in every publication. You need to restore the facial recognition on the iPhone every two days, ” said a Twitter user.

Of course, there were those who wondered if the Kardashian has undergone plastic surgery, as noted by one Twitter user: “The surgeon Khloe Kardashian is on the verge of getting new customers.”

Users of Reddit, what was discussed, of course.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, fans have tried to find out what they were watching and actually put the latest issue of Kardashian, under the microscope. “I can’t tell if this is photoshop or surgery? I mean, she looks pretty good, but WOW … it is different,“ said one Redditor.

“This is not so. I hope that is a photoshop end and no more surgery … this is very uncomfortable, “ wrote another.

Others have agreed that it is “disturbing”, as he shared a Redditor: “there is No doubt, this is a beautiful picture with an excellent hair. What is disturbing is the amount of surgery that was done here and how this, in any way, it seems that Khloe 5 years ago “.

In addition to the comparison between their appearance, with Malika, Chrissy Teigen, Denise Richards, there was a deep immersion in the amount of Photoshop in the game.

“The center of the chain, her necklace is gone,” said a user of Reddit. “The whole area is turned off. I can see a hint of the string that was there, and the area where they join the neck and the hair is of a brown color unexplained. I can’t say if it is a shadow, or his hair, “ said another.

“I think what is so disconcerting is that each eye looks in a slightly different direction. So, as one higher than the other. In addition, it lacks the middle of the chain of her necklace. Think they are 2 photos combined into one, shared a fan of eagle eyes.

Yet another Redditor explained: “those Who optimized this has become a little crazy. I went closer and it seems that his front tooth the left is coming out of his lip “.