The end of the week of action, horror, drama and more with Cinepolis Klic, and the function to continue

Because the film is also entertaining at home, the chain Cinepolis, which invites everyone to see the best previews, as well as classic productions, through Cinepolis Klic, you are invited to the function to continue from home; where, in addition to movies, you will also find shows, sports and special programming for children and infants among the many options.

Their catalogue of films

Committed to entertain its audience, the theater chain, wants to remind its viewers that you can enjoy a wide range of film productions from the house, where the suspense, the action, the tape has a lively, family, sci-fi, horror, adventure, and music, among other genres, will be present in the comfort of your home.

The procedure is easy, go to www.cinepolisklic.com where are some of the best content and a wide portfolio of films from different years, both at national and international level, do not miss the award-winning and box-office hits.

Just to mention some of the tapes we found: Cindy La Regia, united States, Jojo Rabbit, Birds of prey, little women, The scandal, in Search of justice, Charlie’s Angels, Spies, hidden, Last Christmas, silent, ironic, and Terminator: the Target is hidden, Sorrow and Glory, The reason to be with you, But, Hellboy, Crime, dark, Playing with fire, Frozen 2, Fast and Furious 7, The lion king, Jurassic World, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: Episode VII-The awakening of the force, the Avengers: the Final game, Maleficent, the Pain of evil, A place of silence, of Spider-Man: Far from home, Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker, once in Hollywood.

Some of the recommendations

The secret life of animals 2 entertainment in 91 minutes. In the second part of the successful adventure of the summer of 2016, in addition to be clear is that animals do things that were unimaginable when their owners go to work, school or just out; also we will get to know another part of them that will surprise you in this story in which you make more friends. Directed By Chris Renaud.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SD3SA1ILEnM(/embed)

There was a time…in Hollywood, the drama and comedy of 161 minutes. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, which leads to the city of Los Angeles in 1969, where everything is changing, the television star, Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his double-action, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), looking for a way in an industry that I no longer recognize. The ninth film from writer and director, which includes a great ensemble cast and different stories, in a tribute to the last moments of the golden age of Hollywood. They also act Al Pacino, Margot Robbie.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLqhYhUU-84(/embed)

Maleficent: Mistress of evil, fantasy in 119 minutes. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind, while they are being pulled in different directions by an upcoming wedding. Unusual allies, and new dark forces, which come into play in this new adventure beyond the fairy tale. Now the sequel to the Disney give a touch on the Moor, thanks to the efforts of Aurora and Prince phillip, once again put you in danger the two kingdoms. Directs Joachim Rønning, acts, Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, And Skrein, Harris Dickson.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09lLRDWuw5E(/embed)

Agent under fire, action 121 minutes. After an assassination attempt against the president of the united States, Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), who is unjustly accused, he is pursued by the FBI. Now you need to find the real threat to the President, to clear his name and save his country. Directed By Ric Roman Waugh.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtfyZe3KQyQ(/embed)

Annabelle 3: return to home, terror in 106 minutes. Starring the doll left in the universe, now of Ed and Lorraine Warren, determined to avoid that Annabelle will do more damage, and has saved the doll held in the room of artifacts demonic in the house under lock and key, behind the glass, and the sacred, and with the blessing of a priest. But the curiosity of some of the girls you Annabelle out of your cocoon and wake up to the evil spirits of the room, who are in search of new victims. The act of Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Emily Brobst, directing his first feature film, Gary Dauberman.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7WHtPvPQ8I(/embed)

Types of payment

Cinepolis Klic offers a variety of payment methods including Cards Cinecash of Cinepolis or Card Club Cinepolis, you can also pay with any major credit card or debit card Visa or MasterCard, another option is the one with the points of Cinepolis Club or through a PayPal account. If you prefer to pay in cash, an option is to buy sheets of coupons in the convenience stores.