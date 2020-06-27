The BFF Kylie Jenner is the new girlfriend of Noah Centineo?

To ignore the voices of the love story between Noah Centineo and Anastasia Karanikolaou, the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

The protas of ‘all the boys that I fell in love 2’ is dipped in this test about love.

Just when we thought that this year might surprise you… BAM! We have learned that there is a possibility that Noah Centineo start to form part of a group of friends Kylie Jenner. The reason resides in the fact that the actor of ‘ATLCDLQME’, which left him with his girlfriend Alexis Vent ago barely a couple of months, it has been fooled around with Anastasia Karanikolau. That is to say, the best friend of the Kardashian. What is this ‘twist’ in the history of the 2020 does not expect?

The alarms are missed by a couple of comments he wrote in a publication of Instagram of her, where she performs with a jacket of baseball. Apparently, this dress was Noah, and, when Stassie uploaded the photo, this is ‘supported’ them. In other words, as if it had been left, and this does not want to go. Tonteo, is that you? Ajam.

“Give me back my damn jacket, woman’, said Noah.

“What are you talking about? Is my coat”, replied Anastasia.

Here is not a problem… but there will be.

What is Anastasia Karanikolaou the new girlfriend of Noah Centineo?

Also, we have the proof that the jacket Anastasia belongs to the wardrobe, Noah Centineo from a long time ago:

Still have not done any more advertising, but obviously we will be very careful to talk about this. Thanks 2020 for surprising us both.

