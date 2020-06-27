Paolla Oliveira displays a look chosen to participate in the “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes”

The actress drew attention on the web with beauty

Last Thursday (25), Paolla Oliveira virtually participated in the program “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” and used social networks after the edition to show the chosen look.

In the photos, the actress appears wearing a yellow cropped with a strategic cut. “Today was the day of #Meeting with @fatimabernardes and taking advantage of the very rare quarantine make-up to take several selfies… You can, right ?! 😉😅 ”, she joked in the caption. Check out:

In the comments, Paola’s followers spared no praise. “Wonderful ❤️”, said one person. “ So beautiful, one of the most admired women in Brazil! ❤️ ”, said another internet user.