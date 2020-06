Even if the ischemia is still affecting his right leg, the model has decided to teach his followers, that already can stand up.

Daniella Álvarez is still impresionándonos to all for your rapid progress! Only a couple of weeks after that I had to amputate his left leg because of ischemia is irreversible, the model, presenter and former miss Colombia, has kept his followers updated on how it advances the whole process of recovery.