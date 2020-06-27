Not the Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Nick Viall to remain friends after “The Bachelorette”?

Fans of Bachelor Nation is about to relive the journey of Baitlorette of Kaitlyn Bristowe in an episode of the condensation of three hours on Monday, 15 June. The 24-year-old man has had a journey quite dramatic, including his final decision between Shawn Booth and Nick Viall. In the end, Bristowe chosen to be with Booth. But what Bristowe and Viall are still friends now, five years after the season 11 of the bachelorette party? Here’s an update on their relationship today.

What happened to Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Nick Viall on “The Bachelorette”?

Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Nick Viall on “The Bachelorette” | JC Olivera / .

If you think about it, at the end of Bachelor Nation are incredibly uncomfortable. The leader must get rid of your second just before you are required to experience the best time of their life. And this is what happened during season 11 of The Bachelorette.

At the end of the season, Bristowe chosen to Stand after to get rid of Viall. But shortly before the separation, the old dance teacher had to listen to while Viall poured out his heart.

“I’m thinking how in love I am of you and what it means to me,” said Viall at that time. “Look, I’m not ready to let you go. And I don’t want to let go. I am in love with you. I look at you and I have so much confidence in you and in us. I am yours forever, if you want me to “.

Then, just when Viall pulled out the engagement ring, Bristowe rejected. “It is not true? Of agreement ”, he said and kept the box.

In the meantime, Bristowe broken into tears and apologized. He said that his heart was with another person and Viall excluded. “I don’t think there is anything you can say to make me feel less confused,” said Viall. Then he asked if the thing was true.

Not the Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Nick Viall are still talking after “The Bachelorette”?

Immediately after the Season 11 of The Bachelorette, Bristowe and Viall appeared civil to one another. Then, in February of 2019, Viall told Us Weekly that he had “not had a lot of interaction (with her) in a few years.” Although Bristowe made him some punches to his ex when he spoke to the media.

Then, in may of 2019, Bristowe released the podcast LadyGang and, finally, he spoke with Viall after three and a half years. He also admitted the weight of their previous comments.

“We were doing small and small strokes of each other”, said Bristowe at that time. “Then I thought:” we need to talk about it “. And then he said,” What have I done? (a) do Your? “I was like,” Yes, nothing. That is right.’”

In the meantime, Bristowe and Viall re-linked, which appears in the podcast each in November 2019. Once more, Bristowe admitted his actions. He also revealed that he has done to protect the Cabin.

“I was totally trying to protect a relationship and was perhaps too far in this way”, said Bristowe in the podcast The Viall File. “I could fall. But it was something so persistent in my head for the whole time of the exhibition. I have always felt a lot of shame around you. So I think that I have screened … only because he was trying to protect the relationship. “

Nick Viall says he still calls Kaitlyn Bristowe the “good friend” on Instagram

Now, it seems that Viall and Bristowe remain friends years after the end of the season 11 of The Bachelorette. Then, a few hours before the episode of Bristowe of The Bachelor in: The Great Seasons, Never! passed on the 15th of June, Viall reflects on the journey.

“It was as if I greet someone who greets the person behind it … but a million times worse,” he wrote Viall on Instagram. “TBH I look back at this time of my life and I have nothing but positive memories”.

He continued: “I never thought the ABC would have to relive all of the attempts of the proposal tomorrow night. It was truly a season for the ages. You never know how you see things, as time goes by “.

Then Viall confirmed that he is still friendly with Bristowe. “I am pleased to be able to call KB a good friend!”, has written.

In the meantime, Bristowe commented on the publication of Viall on Instagram, confirming their friendship. “I am very happy that now we try to be friends,” he wrote.

