Marlen Favela appears radiant with bikini Louis Vuitton of the nearly 20 thousand pesos

Marlene Favela, actress: source Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango, thrills her fans on Instagram by posting a photo of you on the high seas. Laying in the boat and luce light with a bikini Louis Vuitton, as quoted in the market in about 20 thousand pesos.

There is no doubt that Marlene Favela has a stunning body and no one seems to have already become a mother. 43 years of age, the beautiful actress amazed with its physical appearance for its thousands of followers on social networks.

The birds are not afraid of the branch, where lie is to break, that your trust is not in the branch, if not their wings!!!! Fly high,” writes Marlene in the publication in which you posed in a bikini.

Marlene has followers in many countries, which followed from their first appearance in the soap opera, as well as your love and the Hell in paradise, and say what you think about the publication to this day.

A nice photo of you”, “The most beautiful”, “Spectacular”, “What a beautiful miss Marlene happy.. that you are looking”, “Beautiful my ” wild Cat'”, “Very beautiful woman and super, super sexy.”

The durango has amazed her fans, many of whom refuse to believe that you have 43 years of age, because of their physical appearance, rather, it seems of 20.

Marlene Favela made it public that he was divorced from George Seely

Marlene Favela in the past few days made public on Instagram that he was leaving, George Seely, whom he married in December of 2017, after almost a year of relationship. Both are the parents of a girl.

I want to say that, yes, I am separated, yes, I asked for the divorce. This is the I want to share because I don’t want to continue to invent things (…) it was time to take the next step,” said Favela in a video he put on Instagram.

In the video, the actress makes it clear that the reason for the divorce from Seely is not precisely that she wanted to resume her career as an actress, because it had been hypothesized about them.

I want my daughter to grow up loving their parents, because we both have the same rights, because the two love each other deeply, because she had absolutely nothing to do with this decision,” he said.

And the terms of the divorce, the actress has also made clear, that does not ask for any maintenance from the father of her daughter. You will be responsible to cover all expenses for the small, which is called Beautiful.

Marlene is a talented actress

Silvia Marlene Favela Meraz is the full name of the actress, and although she has participated in several mexican soap operas and the united States, the protagonist, has become famous after starring in Gata Salvaje.

And in the film it is made known to antagonize in 2007, the movie Species IV-The Awakening. In 2014 participates in the second season of The the lord of the heavens and of Telemundo, Rafael Amaya, Ximena Herrera, Carmen Villalobos, Fernanda Castillo and Mauricio Ochmann.

The heirs of the mountain, Zorro: the sword and the rose, Love no makeup, and with a passionate Heart, and The face of revenge are other soap operas that She has acted.

