Love is love: Danna Paola lanza song of TQ, and ALREADY in support of LGBT community [Espectáculos] – 26/06/2020

TQ AND it’s ALREADY the title of the new song in which the singer appears posing with the flag colors gay and in the lyrics, it sends a message of inclusion.
“Do not be afraid to sing the diversity. We still live in a world where people are afraid to say what you feel, and if I can help with my music, I do it with so much love,” he said in a live before the premiere of the video.
According to the singer, on his new album, which still has no name defined, includes two songs addressed to the community: The sodium and the CT AND that’s it.
“I am preparing and which I composed many songs during this quarantine, and that makes you really happy to be able to share that will have the new album. I’m considering a few names, and more on the sentimental situation of last year, which is very intense,” he said.
The text of the song, Danna highlighted the phrase “love is love, and that no goal”. Certain that this is the message you want to send to all their followers, even if they are not LGBT.
“It is a phrase very powerful of my song and it’s not that I’m going with that flag, because to me I don’t care what people say about me, as you should, no matter what they say or others will think about your sexuality or who you fall in love”.
Minutes before the premiere of the music video, 60 thousand people were already waiting, and in the first 15 minutes has reached more than 100 thousand visitors and seven thousand of the comments.
“Anyone tell you that you need to do to savour the love of the head. Happy pride month, take care of themselves very much and thanks for making me part of it and that no one prevents you to show your feelings, because you’re a star”.
“We try to be more tolerant, we seek to promote love, diversity and the respect of this month, and not only today, but always,” he concluded.
TQ AND With all my love and respect for all of the LGBTQ + Thank you for being an example to the world, that we can fight for our rights and be able to show us how we are, without fear of LOVING AND BEING LOVED, the feeling of orgullosxs be únicxs and are able to live the life of the color that you want, which shines in its fullness, and raising the flag with the heart well put, and without fear of what others may say. Thank you for making me part for all your love and choose me as a sister from the community, as an artist and as a human being,and as well shine together around the world! My team and I have done it with all your heart, and this song is for you…THANKS to you I’m with you I’m going for, without religion, whether of the left or right, without rules like the Koi. I know very well who they are, and if they give me give me. I don’t care what you think that love IS LOVE.