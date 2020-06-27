Lily Collins is the tab for the role

The actress Lily Collins (The rules do not Apply), nominated for the Golden globehas signed on to be the protagonist in the next series of comedy and drama Paramount Network, Emily in Paris. Conceived and written by the creator of Sex and the City Darren Starthe series of half-hour duration is to be released next year on the network.

“I have always been fascinated by the experience of the expatriate“he said Star in a press release. “I can’t think of anyone better to give life to this beautiful world Lily Collins“.

Keith Cox of Paramount Network added. “Lily it has a depth without equal to carry the humor, heart and drama needed for this exciting role. We can’t wait to start “.

Emily in Paris follow the story of Emily (Collins), a twenty-year-old from the midwest who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunities. The task of providing an american perspective to a venerable marketing company French, cultures clash as you adjust to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling a career, friendships and love life.

“Not only the protagonist of a television program created by Darrenbut also of production and Paramount Network it is a true moment of “pellízcarme “he said Collins. “All the shows Darren they were deeply defined, has had a great impact and, without doubt, have helped me to navigate my way towards the woman. I couldn’t imagine a city more inspiring to be our home Emily in Paris the one in Paris. What a project, an absolute dream!”

The series will be produced by Star and Collins as a producer. The production will begin in Paris at the end of this year. The series will also premiere at the global level through international channels of Paramount Network.