Lily Collins has the look of job (from the waist up) who would like to learn in the office

Sunday evening has become an epic image in London, where the red carpet of the BAFTA-2019 has already begun. The celebrities the british have started to boast of style the red carpet london, where Lily Collins does not want to miss the show. And has done well, because their style is one of the best of the night, with that look male from the waist up, and super feminine, from the waist down.





The british actress wore a the total look blue klein signed by Givenchy, which is a real gem. The design of flowers in three dimensions, reaches above the knee, but to play with the lace overlay to the peak to become a long dress. However, what is most notable styling that this has resulted in a blazer short and structuredgiving the touch of the male and work more the night shift.

To maintain the level of style, you he has raised the collar of the jacket with the air of a very dramatic and glamour. Also, you have chosen a makeup intense tones burgundy she always favors him a lot. Of brightness have been charged with exceptional design diamond drop, leaving the neck clean and free of fixtures to focus the attention on the jacket. From then on, an idea-round to provide shelter for our outfit of the host of the winter.

Pictures | Gtres.