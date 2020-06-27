He has translated a book, and the quarantine in Wuhan, and suffered the brutal bullying that pushes the chinese regime on social networks

Michael Berry, the translator of “The Journal of Wuhan” and Fang Fang, the author of the text

The bullying in chinese social network tends to be overwhelming . Typed the millionaire and the gigantic propaganda machine of the chinese regime, hundreds of thousands of messages are unified to bomb that person, institution or government that dares to put in doubt the efficiency and transparency of the Beijing or The Chinese Communist Party (PCC) in different scenarios, such as the fight against the coronavirus, or the freedom of expression, human rights.

Most of the haters participation in these campaigns present arguments nationalist and racist attacks learning, with reference to the origin of the foristas that the debate on the anniversary of the Tiananmen square massacre or Wuhan and their lack of controls in the markets wet.

This time, to suffer the harassment online was an american professor and specialist in the field of chinese affairs. Michael Berry is a professor in the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Had a brilliant idea: translate in English The Journal of Wuhana book, that is, day-to-day, as it was the absolute immobility to which he had subjected the population of the city, the genesis of the pandemic that has expanded across the world, and that has already caused the death of nearly half a million people since last November. The piece, written by the famous novelist china Fang Fangalso suffered a campaign of censure against it.

In an opinion published in the column The Washington Post, Berry he tells of the insults and threats he has suffered since he announced he had finished the translation of the text. From “I have a dog stupid!” up to “oh fuck, I should give a shame!”, “pig skin white” . “Those were some of the first messages I have received, on 8 April, the social platform of china Weibo. In the subsequent hours, will be published in more than 600 similar messages. I have been accused of being a CIA agent. There have been death threats. For weeks, insults and threats have multiplied, and the message board that the case would be more than 3 million times” told by the teacher.

“On January 25, Fang has started a blog that has documented the epidemic of COVID-19 real-time, to tell the fears, the struggles, the hopes and the sacrifices of the residents (Wuhan). How is the coronavirus spread and people were desperate, not only for information but also for a human relationship, the diary of Fang Fang has been seen online by over 50 million people in China. It became a place for chinese readers to visit for relief, comfort, and emotional release” he explained Berry.

However, “something has changed”. When Fang he started to be more critical and to leave evidence of the lack of experience in the management of the epidemic, and to request explanations from the authorities, the famous writer began to feel the rigour of hatred against the regime: their soldiers crouched on the networks were willing to destrozarla. For the most part they were messages of dyeing nationalist. “Detractors launched a campaign of cyber mass against the writer and his journal. Some of the attacks you reference is made to a “lack of patriotism” of the Fang, instead of praising the ‘victory over the virus’ and express their gratitude’” he said, ” an academic in his opinion column.

“Launched a sophisticated more campaign that included personal attacks and threats misogynist; a torrent of articles, reports, and other publications aimed at spreading lies and disinformation; and the systematic elimination of articles online that supported it. The assault has not only diverted the attention of their orders of liability, but has also become of Fang, bad in the eyes of many chinese readers” added by the translator of the diary.

Then, when Berry announced that he had translated the book in English, the game of darts of the regime has begun to have him as a target. “ The book is a publication supported by the CIA, conducted by a team of translators, intended to discredit China; that the united States would use it as a weapon against China; Fang was a “traitor of China”, that he was just trying to gain fame and profit foreign . Together with the false accusations created a new storm of threats, brutal and personal against the author, and now also against me, the translator”.

If necessary, Berry he explains: “‘The Journal of Wuhanexploded in a storm, and global; but the real story is very juicy. There is No conspiracy of the CIA. There was a ‘translation team’, just for me, working 10 hours a day, seven days a week, while he was in quarantine in Los Angeles. As for the accusations of speculation, Fang Fang has been committed to use all the proceeds from the journal to support the families of medical workers who died of Wuhan ”.

“I started to translate The Journal of Wuhan at the end of February, when most of the world had not yet taken seriously COVID-19. I felt an urgent need to spread the word, the sound of the alarm, so that people everywhere can better understand this horrible virus. A message that he hoped the world would hear is the sound of a real voice of courage. And now, in the face of continuing threats and violence online, the voice of Fang Fang sound even more powerful” he concluded Berry your opinion article.

