Halloween special: the 8 styles of make-up to wear on halloween

It is the feast most terrifying of the year, if you want to impress your friends, here are some makeup ideas.

The costumes and masks are part of the show on October 31, but if you don’t like conventional… it is possible to create a make up that is really original:

The look harlequin-Lucy Boynton

The punk look of Gigi Hadid

The appearance smoked Natasha Poly

The Cat-eye sulphurous Bella Hadid

The look in metallic orange Sofia Sanchez de Betak

The look neon pink Barbara Palvin

The brightness of the pink, Chloë Grace Moretz

The eyes of the electric blue Jasmine Sanders

But as in every celebration, you are investing time and money, the latter being necessary to have a good costume.

However… many people, between anxiety and excitement, tend to neglect the substances and ingredients included in the products applicable to the face. These can cause various infections and skin allergies.

Attention! It can manifest itself in different ways, will depend on the person concerned. Sometimes occur immediately, while others may be almost imperceptiblethat appears with the passing of time.

That’s why it is important to take precautions when purchasing makeupto avoid diseases that can lead to more serious problems, such as atopic dermatitis (skin reaction that causes redness, swelling and itching).

Council: use makeup that is hypoallergenic, and before apply it: wash your face, humectarlo well, and be very careful not to touch the areas that are injured or with wounds.

Now… to enjoy….