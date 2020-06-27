‘Gymnast’, the documentary of Netflix on Larry Nassar

Scott OlsonGetty Images

Gymnast Ofthe new documentary from Netflix, which tells the stories of the victims of Larry Nassar, a doctor of the University of the State of Michigan and the national team of gymnastics in the united States, who was convicted of sexual abuse of women and girls in the course of more than two decades, and journalists of the Indianapolis Star who has been following the story.

The documentary offers insight on the world of abuse, whether sexual or of another kind, which was apparently quite common in the field of gymnastics elite, but it is obvious that the full story of the history of Nassar, this would require much more time to be told in the documentary, that in less than two hours. He has worked for two major organizations, and, finally, was accused of assault by more than 500 women in a case that has lasted years, institutions, and jurisdictions. So we’re going to rattle off a chronology of the case.

1978: When I was still a student in high school North Farmington, Michigan, Nassar began working as a coach of various sports teams, including the team gymnastics female.

1986: Nassar was hired by the national team of gymnastics in the united States as a coach.

1990/1991: Nassar, presumably, he makes one of his first sexual abuse, as known, against Trinea Gonczar when I was a patient of 10 or 11 years.

1993: He graduated from the school of medicine of the University of the State of Michigan.

Rachael Denhollander has expressed his strong affirmation in 2018. JEFF KOWALSKYGetty Images

1996: Nassar is the participation in the Olympic games of Atlanta, as a physician coordinator for the USAG. Try gymnasts in the other five olympic games.

1997: Nassar is appointed as an assistant professor at the University of Michigan, and has started to work as a team physician at the university and at Holt, a school of secondary education of Michigan. The first complaints known against Nassar are imposed 20 years prior to his conviction for sexual abuse, by gymnasts of the MSU, who claim to have commented to his coach that Nassar was abusing them during your treatment session.

1998: The mother of another gymnast would have told the owner and instructor of gym Twistars in Michigan that has suffered abuse by the hand of mr. Nassar, who has had a long relationship with the gym.

2003: As a member of the volleyball team of the MSU, reports on the behavior of Nassar are so widespread that students know it as the “physician horse”.

2004: A young 17-year-old seeking treatment for scoliosis says to his parents that he was a victim of sexual abuse by Nassar, during an appointment with your doctor, and your family alert the police. A detective talks with Nassar, who brings a Power Point presentation of their actions as a medical treatment to be valid, and the search is abandoned.

2014: The state of Michigan is investigating the doctor after Amanda Thomashow file a complaint of Title IX against him, and Nassar is put on suspension by the university. The researcher, center, finally, the release Nassar, arguing that Thomashow not to understand the difference “-gradient” between the health care and abuse, and lifted his suspension.

Amanda Tomashow during the condemnation of the sig. Nassar. Scott OlsonGetty Images

2015: The police of the MSU sends his research on Nassar to the prosecutor of Ingham county, asking to be accused of a sex crime minor. The office of the prosecutor refuses to file charges. The same year, the gymnast Maggie Nichols reports of abuse of the gymnastics team of the united States, the initiation of an internal investigation. The organization is not alert to the forces of law and order for five weeks.

August 2016: Rachael Denhollander submit a complaint to the carabinieri of the MSU, claiming that Nassar abused her when she was 15 years old.

September 2016: The Indianapolis Star he has published an article in which Denhollander, and the gymnast Jamie Dantzscher (which remains anonymous), accusing Nassar of abuse. Mr. Nassar is terminated by MSU.

November 2016: Nassar is a candidate for the School Board of Holt, and receives 21% of the votes. Weeks after, he is accused of sexual conduct crime in the first degree with a minor of 13 years for abuse Kyle Stephens the daughter of a family friend, since she was only six or seven years. The following month, are added to the charges for possession of child pornography.

Kyle Stephens is embraced after he stated during the sentencing of the sig. Nassar. Scott OlsonGetty Images

January 2017: Eighteen women presented a demand against MSU, USAG, Twistars, and Nassar, claiming that Nassar abused them and that the institutions failed to investigate adequately the allegations of abuse. The medical license of the sig. Nassar is suspended and then revoked.

February 2017: Nassar is accused of assaulting nine girls.

March 2017: Steve Penny, president of national team of gymnastics, is removed.

July 2017: Nassar was convicted of the charges of child pornography.

October 2017: The olympic McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and, in the month of November, Gabby Douglas, to take a step forward to say they were abused by Nassar.

November 2017: Nassar was convicted of the charges of sexual assault in the first degree.

December 2017: Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for charges of child pornography.

January 2018: Nassar was sentenced to spend up to 175 years in prison on charges of sexual violence. During the sentencing hearing, 156 women made statements to the court judge Rosemarie Aquilina. Simone bill, which the following year was to become the gymnast, the most decorated of history, he announces that he, too, was a victim of the sig. Nassar. The board of directors of USAG is resigned to compleo, Lou Anna Simon, president of MSU and the athletic director of the school.

January 2018: Nassar was sentenced to spend up to 125 years in prison for additional charges of sexual assault.

May 2018: The MSU arrives at an agreement of $ 500 million with 332 victims of Nassar.

August 2018: Nassar is transferred to the Penitentiary Coleman II in Florida, after being attacked by his fellow inmates in a federal prison in Tucson.

October 2018: Penny is arrested, a few weeks after being accused by the authorities of manipulating the evidence in this case of Nasser, calling for the withdrawal of the documents, with “the purpose to harm the ongoing investigation into the destruction or concealment of them.”

April 2019: Twistars is an agreement of 2.25 million dollars, with 200 alleged victims.

June 2020: Gymnasts, such as Days, Raisman, Dantzscher and Maroney, has filed a lawsuit against the USAG committee and the committee of the olympic and paralympic games to US, not to take any action in connection with the abuse of Nassar.

This content is created and maintained by a third party and imported on this page, to help users to provide their e-mail addresses. You may be able to find more information on this and other similar content on the piano.I

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party and imported on this page. You may be able to find more information on their website.