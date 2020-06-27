Geisy Arruda remembers photos from the June party and poses in costume for followers

The muse recalled the June looks of recent years

The Geisynaticos profile on Instagram retrieved some photos of Geisy Arruda with June models from the last years, which ended up leaving the muse nostalgic, reposting the clicks on Instagram Stories and also on her Twitter this Thursday (25).

The photos show Geisy dressed in a gang outfit, still sporting long blond hair at the time, but still showing the muse’s good shape.

Saudades de uma montação junina , né minha filha ? 😩😢 pic.twitter.com/uWSySF1pIe — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) June 26, 2020

Recently, Geisy Arruda decided to take the dawn off this Friday (26th) to answer questions from her followers. In Instagram stories, the muse explained how to take the photos alone during the quarantine.

“I shoot the timer. I have light and skills! I also record videos for my channel alone during quarantine, ”replied Geisy in one of the stories.