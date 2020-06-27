From home! Now it is ready for the remake of “The Princess Bride”

In times of quarantine is best to be prepared and Hollywood knows it very well. The privileged are those that finished in record time and in the right way his productions, but there are others who had to be smart and get to the end of his series of unconventional ways to meet the release dates. But the imagination is the last thing that dies, and this curious remake of “The Princess Bride” it is part of the rule.

Released in 1987 and directed by Rob Reiner, tells the story of a boy who became a pirate (Cary Elwes) who rescues his beloved from marrying an evil (Robin Wright). This is based on the book of the same name from 1973, written by William Goldman.

All favorite movies to be re-created her most famous fans directly from their homes. We are proud to bring Home the Movie: #ThePrincessBridefor the benefit @WCKitchenfrom Monday to #Quibi. — Quibi (@Quibi) June 26, 2020

It was successful in its time and has managed to age very well despite the years, both for the fans and the various actors still remember it with affection and it seems to be a perfect story to tell, in full pandemic. The remake of “The Princess Bride” will not be free, will in fact be available in Quibi, a platform for streaming video, for the most part short, but what’s interesting are all the stars that have been invited to take part. The final product will be available from the 29th of June and the idea is fundraiser for World Central Kitchen.

Only mercionar that are already known, in this remake, recorded from the home of the actors with their mobile phones will be: J. K. Simmons, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, David Oyelowo Andy Serkis, Elijah Wood, Beanie Feldstein, Dave Bautista, Dennis Haysbert, Taika Waititi, David Spade, Jon Hamm, Stephen Merchant, Mackenzie Davis, Nicholas Braun, Robert Wuhl, Don Johnson, Ari Graynor, Thomas Lennon, Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Zoey Deutch, Zazie beetz, Patton Oswalt, Rainn Wilson, Jason Segel, and Keegan Michael Key.