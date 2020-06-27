Frankie Edgar vs Pedro Munhoz added for the event on 11 July

A fight bantamweight is close to being announced UFC to the poster of the July 11. Frankie Edgar will face Pedro Munhoz.

The fight was revealed by MMA the afternoon of this Saturday.

Edgar the debut in the division of weights and roosters have won one of their last four meetings. Frankie he is a former lightweight champion of UFC, where he defeated BJ Penn in UFC 112 in 2010. Edgar saw action in three different divisions and was the organization for 13 years.

Munhoz you will return to the octagon after a year since his last fight, where he lost to Aljamain Sterling in UFC 238. Peter he has won three of its last four meetings in UFCwith victories in the face of Brett Johns, Bryan Caraway and Cody Garbrandt.

The event on 11 July will be held in a place to be determined.