Eco Dot, audio system 2.1, a starter kit for the Xbox One and a Nendoroid Mickey

Like every Monday, we started with a new Hunting For Bargains Mexico with the best deals we found on the online stores in our country. We appreciate your contribution in the comments of this publication.

We hope that as the list of today, remembering that it will be expanding in the next few days.

All the links to the shops are located directly in the price of the product. In the event that any offer is finished, tacharemos the price.

Red Dead Redemption 2

That accompanies the outlaw Arthur Morgan and the band, Van Der Linde, while making their way in the vast and unforgiving territory of the heart of the united States based on theft and fights to survive.

Price: 499 pesos

Starter Kit Xbox One Dreamgear

Package that includes a base to charge two controls with charging indicator LED, two rechargeable batteries for the controls of the Xbox One, a protective cover for the control, two caps for the joystick, a stereo headset for the console and a charging cable of 3 metres in the case in which you want to charge the battery and play at the same time.

Price: 1,099 pesos

Yakuza 6: the Song of The Life – Essence of Art Edition

The special edition includes ‘Yakuza 6’ for PlayStation 4, in addition to an art book with hard cover and 24 pages which includes many of the key elements of the design of the game.

Price: 531 pesos

Samsung tv 4K

50-inch Tv of Samsung, the panel has the technology and Crystal Display which allows to ensure the quality of the image, for the image processing and is equipped with Crystal processor, 4K, making it to adapt the content to 4K without reducing the quality. It is distinguished by the edges, so small, in addition to being a smart TV.

Price: 9,259 weights

Eco-Dot (3rd generation)

The speaker smart Amazon is again on offer with Alexa as a virtual assistant, you can connect to your home to help control some devices, in addition to being able to play music, news and other activities.

Price: 749 pesos

Audio system 2.1

This is about two speakers and a subwoofer front responsible for the production of low, have a small control to adjust the volume, in addition to being able to connect two devices with RCA inputs and 3.5 mm, without the need to change the audio sources.

Price: 849 pesos

Nendoroid Kingdom Hearts Mickey Mouse

For fans of special shapes, we will have a Mickey mouse with his character in the saga “Kingdom Hearts”, using the iconic keyblade as a sword. Remember that this type of figures they are articulations and expressions that are different depending on the location in which you want to insert it.

Price: 536 pesos

Roku Express

It is probably the simplest business model of today, is a perfect device for Smart tv with HDMI. Account control with shortcut keys for the most popular applications, plus the ability to install additional streaming services.

Price: 899 pesos