Anitta launches single with Tyga and celebrates discharge from the hospital

The brazilian singer Anittathat has been discharged in Sao Paulo by a thrombosis on the right leg, launched this Friday song “From the moment that pro play“that divides the credits next to the american rapper Tyga and his compatriot MC Zaac.

“Look, I’m high! It is true, I am free!”, said the pop star brazilian in a video released through their social network, and in which he regretted not having been able to do the Thursday night “live” to present the new song alongside rapper Tyga and MC Zaac.

“I wanted to have performed the ‘live’ yesterday, but had no conditions”, said Anitta, who is waiting to contact this same day, Friday, the california-Tyga reschedule the launch of the song.

Before receiving a medical discharge, Anitta had recorded another video in his profile of Instagram in which he announced that he was hospitalized and receiving treatment for a deep vein thrombosis, which was discovered when the artist was performing Thursday in a routine check in the hospital Vila Nova Stella, Sao Paulo, and the doctors have decided to carry the girl.

The new song is the paternity of MC Zaac, a rapper from são paulo, which already Anitta had worked to form a quartet to the side of the local group Tropkillaz and the reguetonero colombian J Calvin.

The Board of the Printing Anitta, said in a press release that the singer “is your box is absolutely reversible only with treatment.

The brazilian exponent of funk, emerged in the slums of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, he also recorded in Spanish several songs of reggaeton, alongside artists such as the colombian Maluma, J Balvin, Greeicy and Karol G, puerto ricans Ozuna and DJ Luian and the mexican Sofia Reyes and Delian.

The australian Iggy Azalea, the English group Major Lazer, Swedish Alesso, the british Chris Marsh and Rita Ora, and american Becky G, Prince Royce, Snoop Dog and Swae Lee were other international artists with whom the brazilian has recorded in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

fjb