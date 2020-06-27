A year later, the Victoria’s Secret models remember with nostalgia the last show

Gizele Oliveira

After helping Ming Xi, after his fall on the catwalk, 2017 Gizele Oliveira he received his first wings parade in 2018. A very important year for her, did not hesitate to remember in your social profile. “A year ago I was there to live my dream of being in my second fashion show of Victoria’s Secret. How can the child Gizele know that I would have arrived at this point and enjoy moments like these? I am very grateful for everything that has happened to me and I know how much I worked to get here and do the things that I have done. I love my work, and, in addition to being only a model, I want more, I want to be a Latin strong, a girl of mixed native american of the industry, which if you think about it, there are not many. Many thanks to all those who I have inspired, strengthened and sustained ♥ ️ Are very grateful, happy, and modestly 🙏 I love you all”, says next to a photo with its wings on the track.