I just want to see my grandson: The words of Khloe Kardashian during the quarantine, oh, what a sad Thing!

Khloe Kardashian usually do not post about their misfortunes in the social networks, but rather the opposite: only upload photos of spectacular vacations, or cars, or clothing. And who can blame her?

However, the corporate american has shown very vulnerable in the past few days, in which they are located, in accordance with the quarantine preventive to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

And that last march 14, and his best friend, Malika Haqq, she gave birth to her baby son, Ace of clubs, the “nephew” that Khloe still not been able to meet in person.

The celebrity 35 years old had planned to accompany her “bestie” during the birth, and even a couple of days while recovering, but this was not possible because of the global pandemic that struck the united States.

But in spite of everything, People magazine ensures that Koko have kept in contact with Malika, and she could see the small Ace through a video call.

The source of the magazine ensures that the ex Tristan Thompson They’re doing facetime, but not yet seen in person. With everything that happens, the priority is, of course, keep Malika and her son healthy.

The same informant expressed that it is Khloe Kardashian like her sisters Kourtney and Kylie have sent gifts for the new mom and her newborn.