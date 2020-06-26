What is the meaning of the song “the CT AND just”, the new success of Danna Paola?

The talented singer, Danna Paola he celebrated his birthday number 25 in the launch of the new musicals from the title TQ alreadythat immediately was placed among the favorites of the followers of the urban genre.

So far, the video originally published in YouTube with more than 195 thousand copies; You have saved the quarantine, Beautiful song and The best of social isolationare some of the comments that received the publication.

What the song says?

The recent song of Danna Paola it is a manifestation of support to the community LGBTbecause in this month of June marks the Pride month.

You pa’l world, raising the flag muerteTú I want and alreadyis what you hear a snippet of the song.

The protagonist of the series Elite asking not to put labels on relationships between human beings, from the moment that the love is love.

Give me your hand to the sidewalk. And we see, not to put labels on it, Danna Paola.

