Victoria under the water | the Daily Five

Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.- Roads turned into rivers, flooded homes and cars swept away, were the balance who left to his passage, a severe storm on the afternoon of Thursday in the city.

The rain has surprised victorenses that were in the downtown area; gradually the streets began to flood, causing some people to remove their shoes, many, or umbrella to carry.

Streets and avenues have turned into rivers with strong currents, get caught several motorists.

In the colonia Mainero flooded several roads, as in colonial Mexico.

On 16th street has Seen the Homes in the subdivision Villarreal elements of Civil Protection and saved several people.

Reported homes flooded the streets of the 17-and 18-César López de Lara, then the water level rose several meters.

In the Infonavit Adelitas, where you will find the C-3 street the Sound seemed to be a river with a current major.

The intersection of avenida Jose Sulaiman and Avenida Rotary were also reported flooding.

Some areas of the city remained without power, as part of the storm that was caused by the passage of a Cold Front and a minimum of low pressure.