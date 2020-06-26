Tom Cruise: the reasons for moving to England



Tom Cruise Source: Reuters



Tom Cruise



is thinking of changing his base of operations from Los Angeles to Great Britain. The actor, 57,

passed the pandemic coronavirus



held in a palace belonging to scientology

in West Sussex, England



, where he was filming the seventh installment of the

Mission Impossible



when it was decreed the state of alarm. And it seems that he was not happy with the county in the uk. So says The Sunday Mirror, which asserts that the interpreter is in search of a house for the same area to settle down and spend long periods there after selling in 2016 your property in Beverly Hills. ”

You want to move to the United kingdom



and has been looking at properties around Saint Hill Manor, to be closer to their religion,” said a source to the british newspaper, which adds that in recent times the actor is working harder than ever with scientology. “Tom is more active than ever with the organization. Its role is increasing”.

In the course of these months that the actor was in the palace, he had a lot of meetings, through the virtual platform Zoom in and out with the other members of scientology, and also with the rest of the team of the film, which already

he was paralyzed from the medical crisis in the month of February, while filmed in Venice



. However, it was the middle of march, a few days before the closing of all frontiers, when the actor flew 11 hours from Florida to the Uk to be confined to West Sussex.

The property is close to where he lives in London, his daughter Isabella,



27-year-old

the fruit of his marriage with Nicole Kidman



. Cruise maintains a good relationship with the two children he adopted with actress, Bella-as they call it in the family, and Connor. Both were left with their father, when the actors are divorced, and the practice of scientology, with different degrees of involvement.

The palace of Saint Hill Manor, was purchased in 1959 by the founder of the church of scientology, L Ron Hubbard, has been recently renovated with a great work in which the organization has invested something more than 14 million euro. Among its services, and a large garden, the house also has a restaurant managed by one of the cooks who worked with the media and the award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay at the London.

For the Cruise are associated with scientology, from the beginning of the nineties, as a result of his union with his first wife, Mimi Rogers and, since then, has been one of the biggest defenders of this religion, which is considered to be a high charge. In fact, there are some that tells the story of the success of Tom Cruise to scientology, because it is believed that the members of this organization supported the economically and socially in the course of his long career. For years, moreover, has reached the fervor of the actor with this belief as the main reason for the failure of their marriage, with Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, with whom he has a other

daughter, Suri, is now 14 years old, and that there are very few pictures with the actor.

