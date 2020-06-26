This was the reaction Anahí after the confession of Danna Paola RBD

The singer Anahí, best remembered for his role as Mia Colucci in the mexican production Rebelhe showed his admiration for his colleague Danna Paolathat turns out to be a number 1 fan of the telenovela and grouping RBD.

The artist was tagged in a recent interview with Dana, where he expressed how much he loved this story and I wanted to perform the character of Anahí of the young production.

“RBD is the group of my childhood…. I admire you very much and, besides, I’ve always wanted to be ‘Mía Colucci’ when I have the use of reason… Is a group that has positioned Mexico in the world… And Anahí is someone that I love very much and I admire a lot, I had the opportunity to meet her and talk with her once and there is someone special”said.

Also she confessed to me that during the birth, due to the coronavirus has taken the time to re-watch the series with the protagonist Anahí (My), Sweet Mary (Roberta), Alfonso Herrera (Miguel) Christopher Uckermann (Diego), Maite Perroni (Lupita) and Christian Chávez (John), which he completed in 2006.

Following this publication, Anahí did not hesitate to react and to highlight the incredible talent of actress and singer.

“What do we do with it that I love this girl! The most beautiful and talented can’t do it. Danna Paola, I admire you more”she has written.

It is important to remember that this is not the first time that Danna show your taste for this grouping, for months and months, it has conducted a live streaming on Instagramwhere he performed some of the songs that the six artists have turned it into a success.

