The simple routine of the beauty of Danna Paola

Danna Paola it is one of the most beautiful actresses in the artistic medium, its 25 years has managed to position itself within the famous the most popular within the youth and certainly its undeniable beauty. Today we leave you with some of their best tips for your beauty routine.

The first thing in your routine is to use a make-up remover multi-purpose with the that removes all types of make-up and products on your face, then wash with a cleansing foam – in-depth.

View this post on Instagram Solísima A shared post from Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Jun 19, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

Then you have your clean face Danna using moisturizing lotion, your favorite products are they contain vitamin A and C, cólageno and hyaluronic acid. We also recommend using the mask at least once a week.

On the other hand, has revealed in several interviews that one of her tips is take care of your hair and the teeth as well as also maintaining a diet that is predominantly vegan in order to avoid the excesses.

View this post on Instagram Don’t talk to me of love… because I don’t want to. 🥀 A shared post from Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Jun 5, 2020 at 12:05 pm PDT

25 photos of Danna Paola, that show how sexy that watch is 25 years

Danna Paola poses very sexy in the bar of a bar using minishorts skin

Danna Paola celebrates an epic and wonky birthday number 25