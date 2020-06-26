The end of the paradise: so they saw Gregorio Pernía, the Titi, 19 years old | Without breasts there is the paradise | TV Series | Telenovelas | Usa | Colombia | Video Fame

The actor colombiano Gregorio Pernía has played different characters in soap operas as “the daughter of The mariachi”, “Until the silver us separating”, “brave Heart”, “The corner of the devil”, among other things, but their role most remembered is ‘Titi’ to “Without breasts there is no paradise”.

LOOK: Why is Gregorio Pernía finished college recently at the age of 40?

The first time Pernía he took the dangerous drug trafficker, Aurelio Jaramillo was in 2008, and ten years later he repeated the role in “Without breasts there is the paradise” and “The end of paradise” the production that he has also worked with Carmen Villalobos.

The end of paradise is a result of Netflix

In addition to being the most important role of the actor of 50 years, he has helped to get thousands of fans that do not cease to praise his physique and his charisma. In your account of Instagram, which has more than 4 million followers, constantly shares photos wearing his marked abdomen.

LOOK: Known to the only daughter of Gregorio Pernía

At the beginning of 2020, Gregorio Pernía she shared an image that shows the physical changes which took his body from the age of 19. The caption that accompanies the photo says: “Of 19, 29 and 49 ayayayayayay comes in may, 50 years”.

For the majority of their fans, the interpreter of the colombian looks better now than when he was just 19 years old. “You’re better than 49”, “Like wine, more old more good,” “And I will stay with the current”, are some of the comments from his followers.

So it seemed Gregorio Pernía, the Titi, at the age of 19 years (Photo: Instagram/ Gregorio Pernía)

But it is not the only photo that you shared of that age, in February of this year, he posted: “Had traveled to Santa Marta with the goods that I had bought in bogota for sell and I have Paid for my holiday at that time.Always in the name of God”, next to the next image.

LOOK: The woman in the mirror: the time that Paola Rey Juan Alfonso Baptista were fought during the recordings

THE FAMILY OF GREGORIO PERNÍA

The actor, who awakens passions in her role as ‘Titi’ in “Without breasts if there is a heaven” is married with a colombian model Erika Rodriguez from 16 years ago. The product of their love, and they have two children: Luna Sea, 12, and Valentino, 6 years old.

Also, she has a third son, named Julian, 13 years old, who lives in Columbia with his mother. He also has a son (Emilia), actress Marcela Mar, with whom he lived for 5 years, and another named Diego.

Luna Sea is already a young girl of 14 years and Gregorio Pernía he considers his “princess” and “daddy”, as know in social networks such as Instagram.

LOOK: The end of paradise, you could get another season on Netflix?

The moon on the Sea, with his mother, (Photo: Instagram of Luna Sea)

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

“The end of paradise: I have another season on Netflix?

“The end of paradise: I have another season on Netflix?

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

OTHER VIDEO

“The end of paradise”: when Fabian Rios had to fight for his life in a college

“The end of paradise”: when Fabian Rios had to fight for his life in a college

“The end of paradise”: Fabian Rios, and the drama of being abandoned by the father of the child

“The end of paradise”: Fabian Rios, and the drama of being abandoned by the father of the child

”The end of paradise” will be the last season of “Without breasts there is no paradise”

The end of paradise, the last season Without breasts there is no paradise